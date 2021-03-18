Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,302 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 125,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,021,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 102.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 100,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $687,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TROW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.33.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $174.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $179.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.78.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 53.53%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

