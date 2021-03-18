Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 13,655 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,846 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 13,655 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $5,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 5,570 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $621,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,923 shares of company stock valued at $876,686 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on LPX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Shares of LPX opened at $55.01 on Thursday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $55.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 1.82.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 172.97%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

