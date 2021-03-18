Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 14,244 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,244 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $5,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,559,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,580,000 after buying an additional 246,283 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 839,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,467,000 after buying an additional 79,168 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 23.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 627,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after buying an additional 119,387 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 596,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after buying an additional 236,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 94.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 554,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after buying an additional 268,746 shares during the last quarter. 16.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $24.79 on Thursday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $25.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.05.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 1.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast and mini breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.