Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 28,199 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,579 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,199 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Synovus Financial worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,770,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,666,000 after buying an additional 768,018 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,616,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,384,000 after buying an additional 189,951 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Synovus Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,250,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,480,000 after purchasing an additional 30,907 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Synovus Financial by 14.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,031,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,844,000 after purchasing an additional 130,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Synovus Financial by 1,146.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,963,000 after purchasing an additional 851,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SNV. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.77.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $48.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $49.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.66 and a 200-day moving average of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $500.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.82 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

