Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 430,337 Shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,530,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 430,337 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 2.84% of Alaska Communications Systems Group worth $5,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,690,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 785.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 205,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 182,630 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 427.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,918 shares in the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,874,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

ALSK stock opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.83 million, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $3.92.

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

