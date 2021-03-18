Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,191 Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,191 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.90% of RE/MAX worth $6,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMAX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in RE/MAX by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,458,000 after purchasing an additional 285,920 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in RE/MAX by 330.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 154,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 118,534 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RE/MAX in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,256,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in RE/MAX in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,207,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in RE/MAX in the 4th quarter valued at $2,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RE/MAX stock opened at $41.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.92. The stock has a market cap of $770.72 million, a PE ratio of 60.13 and a beta of 1.55.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 4.80%. Analysts expect that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from RE/MAX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

RMAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on RE/MAX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RE/MAX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Compass Point downgraded RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other news, CAO Brett A. Ritchie sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,204 shares of company stock valued at $128,507. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand.

