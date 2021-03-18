Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,114 Shares of Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,114 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.24% of Mackinac Financial worth $5,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFNC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 25.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,626 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 10.8% during the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 136,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mackinac Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mackinac Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mackinac Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of MFNC stock opened at $13.96 on Thursday. Mackinac Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $147.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.00.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $16.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mackinac Financial Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

