Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €67.00 Price Target

Danone (EPA:BN) received a €67.00 ($78.82) target price from research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €59.77 ($70.32).

Danone stock traded up €0.12 ($0.14) during trading on Thursday, hitting €59.84 ($70.40). The stock had a trading volume of 1,294,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €55.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is €54.25. Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

