KeyCorp Comments on United States Steel Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of United States Steel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $3.28 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United States Steel’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on X. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Argus cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of X opened at $22.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.14.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. United States Steel’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson bought 1,468 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $25,058.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,211.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in X. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

