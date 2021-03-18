KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) PT Raised to $24.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.94% from the stock’s previous close.

KEY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.68.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

NYSE KEY traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $20.70. 122,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,394,184. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $21.81.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 42.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 20,459 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 47,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,658,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,782,000 after buying an additional 20,504 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.