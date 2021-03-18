Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KRP. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $613.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.05. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $11.05.

In related news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $128,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,307.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 26.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 175,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 37,134 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 138,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 8.9 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

