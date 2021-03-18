King DAG (KDAG) Price Hits $0.30 on Exchanges

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. King DAG has a total market capitalization of $16.18 million and $1.79 million worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One King DAG token can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000521 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, King DAG has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.52 or 0.00455433 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00061698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.57 or 0.00139103 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00057223 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $377.88 or 0.00660596 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00076087 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC.

About King DAG

King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 tokens. King DAG’s official website is kdag.io . King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation

King DAG Token Trading

