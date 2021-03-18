Kings Point Capital Management Acquires 2,227 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 2.2% of Kings Point Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $20,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $1.73 on Thursday, reaching $266.00. 29,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $271.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $254.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.85.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Susquehanna raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.08.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $432,129.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,824,322.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

