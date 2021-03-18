Kings Point Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Kings Point Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.39.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.06. The company had a trading volume of 78,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,592,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.24 billion, a PE ratio of -17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.97. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $112.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

