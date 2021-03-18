Kings Point Capital Management Grows Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $267,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $879,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.8% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 7,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.65.

ADP traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $186.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,760. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.40 and its 200-day moving average is $162.15. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $190.50. The firm has a market cap of $79.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,327 shares of company stock worth $587,629. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

