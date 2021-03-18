Kings Point Capital Management Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Kings Point Capital Management lowered its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,051,000 after buying an additional 1,123,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,170,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,504,000 after buying an additional 788,873 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,241,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,295,000 after buying an additional 203,992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,735,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,761,000 after buying an additional 432,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,367,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,235,000 after buying an additional 706,145 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.74. 136,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,110,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $10,220,889.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,191.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,093,432.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,758.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

