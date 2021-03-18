Kings Point Capital Management Has $11.24 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.2% of Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,208,000 after acquiring an additional 720,076 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,962,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,408,000 after acquiring an additional 195,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,876,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,847,000 after acquiring an additional 66,493 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,277,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,262,000 after purchasing an additional 575,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $132.07. 156,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,501,178. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $182.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.27. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.65.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

