Kings Point Capital Management Has $11.89 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,397 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.3% of Kings Point Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,889,456,000 after purchasing an additional 145,251 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,294,422,000 after buying an additional 283,952 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,639,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $995,509,000 after acquiring an additional 99,912 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,639,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $579,445,000 after acquiring an additional 90,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,179,567 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $467,691,000 after purchasing an additional 290,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Stephens upped their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.55.

Shares of MCD traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $222.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,660. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.14. The stock has a market cap of $165.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

