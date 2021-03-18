Kings Point Capital Management Has $25.14 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.7% of Kings Point Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,519.4% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 2,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $30.05 on Thursday, hitting $2,052.17. 15,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,894. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $2,145.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,035.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,758.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,072.40.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

