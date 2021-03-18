Kings Point Capital Management Has $29.13 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 3.1% of Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $29,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL stock traded down $9.14 on Thursday, hitting $242.33. 105,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,155,851. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $262.43 and a 200-day moving average of $222.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $283.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 46,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.38, for a total value of $12,058,504.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,112,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

