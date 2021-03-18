Kings Point Capital Management Has $5.55 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,231,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,562,827,000 after buying an additional 852,823 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,334,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,870,107,000 after purchasing an additional 136,819 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,584,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,764,816,000 after purchasing an additional 382,899 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,539,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,056,296,000 after purchasing an additional 294,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,946,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $987,609,000 after purchasing an additional 132,100 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.08.

BDX stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $240.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,565. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $284.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.90.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

