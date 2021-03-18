Kings Point Capital Management Has $6.37 Million Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 63,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQV traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $188.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,603. The firm has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.79 and a twelve month high of $199.99.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Mizuho increased their price target on IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.32.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

