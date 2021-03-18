Kings Point Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.15.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $5.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $356.35. 17,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,952. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $336.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.22. The firm has a market cap of $99.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $417.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

