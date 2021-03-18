Kings Point Capital Management Purchases 12,313 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,313 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $10,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $490,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 31.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $295,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,515,083. The company has a market capitalization of $119.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $80.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.12 and a 200-day moving average of $67.25.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.