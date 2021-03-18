Kings Point Capital Management Raises Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,303 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 1.2% of Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 587 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.70. The company had a trading volume of 39,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,120,685. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.79 and a 200 day moving average of $66.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $97.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,788 shares of company stock worth $10,129,198. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

