Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Shares Down 6%

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)’s stock price traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.09 and last traded at $27.49. 708,715 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 921,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.25.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Kirkland’s in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.70. The stock has a market cap of $391.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.78 and a beta of 2.16.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40. Kirkland’s had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.68%.

In other Kirkland’s news, VP Jeffrey T. Martin sold 40,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $726,132.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 99,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,189.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osmium Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 1,345,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,049,000 after purchasing an additional 262,764 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,169,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,909,000 after purchasing an additional 257,600 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,484,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,462,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirkland’s by 1,497.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 297,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 278,847 shares in the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, textiles, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

