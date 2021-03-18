Kkr Group Partnership L.P. Sells 304,141 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Stock

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 304,141 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $14,051,314.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kkr Group Partnership L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,075,424 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $95,884,588.80.

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.53. 423,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $56.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 185.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 291.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Focus Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

