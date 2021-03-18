KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Down 5.5%

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) shares traded down 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $287.78 and last traded at $288.74. 2,030,786 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 1,324,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $305.39.

Several research firms recently commented on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

Get KLA alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in KLA by 390.6% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.