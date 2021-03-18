Klever Reaches Market Cap of $442.39 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Klever has a total market capitalization of $442.39 million and $5.04 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Klever has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. One Klever token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.25 or 0.00457152 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00061281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.06 or 0.00135053 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00057555 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.76 or 0.00656999 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00076404 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC.

About Klever

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,993,504,864 tokens. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

