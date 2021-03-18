Klimatas (KTS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $421.00

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0209 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Klimatas has a total market cap of $15,094.05 and $421.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Klimatas has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

