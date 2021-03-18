Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) shares were down 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$5.00 and last traded at C$5.02. Approximately 272,617 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 352,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.11.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The company has a market cap of C$654.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23.

About Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD)

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; Mytesi for symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV or AIDS on ART; NERLYNX for the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer; and Trelstar for prostate cancer.

