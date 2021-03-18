Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) PT Raised to $71.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $66.00 to $71.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.28.

KSS opened at $61.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.18 and a beta of 2.04. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $64.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Kohl’s by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 78,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 37,215 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at $1,006,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Kohl’s by 8.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 206,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 15,269 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 217.9% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 57,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 39,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in Kohl’s by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 135,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

