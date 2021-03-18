Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €50.70 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been given a €50.70 ($59.65) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PHIA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €49.87 ($58.67).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 12 month high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.