Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PHG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of PHG opened at $56.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.06. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,076,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,770,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 55.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,077,000 after buying an additional 349,450 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,892,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,539,000 after buying an additional 254,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

