Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Sold by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.19% of Kornit Digital worth $6,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kornit Digital by 16.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,485,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,995,000 after acquiring an additional 638,162 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,767,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,577,000 after buying an additional 267,391 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,483,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,219,000 after buying an additional 104,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 983,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,635,000 after buying an additional 20,548 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 700,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,396,000 after buying an additional 7,218 shares during the period.

Kornit Digital stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,155. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.75. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -639.44 and a beta of 1.70.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

KRNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

