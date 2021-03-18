Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 48,173 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.50% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $16,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,539 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 12,012 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 161,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 189,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 9,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $242,996.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $131,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,977 in the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KTOS shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Noble Financial downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $27.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $34.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 677.17 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.02.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.72 million. Analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

