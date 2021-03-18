Kubient (KBNT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 25th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of KBNT stock opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.52. Kubient has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33.

In other news, major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc purchased 12,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $68,827.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. The company develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. Its platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

