KuCoin Shares (KCS) Price Tops $1.17 on Major Exchanges

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 18th. One KuCoin Shares token can now be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded up 19.9% against the dollar. KuCoin Shares has a total market cap of $93.73 million and $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00053812 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00013791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $367.27 or 0.00667077 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00072516 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00026495 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00035780 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Token Profile

KCS is a token. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com

KuCoin Shares Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

