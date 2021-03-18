Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Position Decreased by Divisar Capital Management LLC

Divisar Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 702,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 160,715 shares during the period. Kulicke and Soffa Industries comprises 6.8% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned 1.13% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $22,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,688 shares in the company, valued at $864,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $1,668,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,634,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KLIC shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,469. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.42 and a beta of 1.18. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $52.55.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

