Kusama (KSM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $321.53 Million

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last week, Kusama has traded up 23.4% against the dollar. Kusama has a market cap of $3.08 billion and approximately $321.53 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama coin can now be bought for about $363.65 or 0.00623808 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.01 or 0.00458022 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00062163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.82 or 0.00145497 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00056622 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00076017 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00010592 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

