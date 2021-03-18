Kusama Trading Up 16.2% Over Last Week (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Kusama has a total market cap of $3.24 billion and approximately $401.94 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for $382.18 or 0.00659896 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kusama Profile

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

