Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Bought by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) by 565.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,251 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.38% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $10,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $24,769,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $9,723,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $5,170,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $7,559,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $3,231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KYMR traded down $6.43 on Thursday, reaching $51.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,601. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $91.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.17.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 611.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KYMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bruce Booth sold 229,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $12,958,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jared Gollob sold 8,887 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $489,584.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,997 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,834.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 280,787 shares of company stock valued at $15,898,710.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

