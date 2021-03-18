Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Down 13.9%

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) shares dropped 13.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $48.14 and last traded at $49.42. Approximately 683,089 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 187% from the average daily volume of 238,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.43.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kymera Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 million. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 611.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bruce Booth sold 229,350 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $12,958,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 1,805 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $108,426.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,426.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 280,787 shares of company stock valued at $15,898,710.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. 37.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

