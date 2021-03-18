L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,476,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,721 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.18% of L3Harris Technologies worth $468,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $829,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LHX traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $193.73. The stock had a trading volume of 18,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $209.77.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.20.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

