Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.83.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ladder Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research raised Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

LADR opened at $12.31 on Thursday. Ladder Capital has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $12.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 100.91 and a quick ratio of 100.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.14.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

In other Ladder Capital news, CFO Marc Fox sold 2,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $30,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 406,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,268,050.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kevin Moclair sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $72,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,273.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,629 shares of company stock valued at $3,021,150 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 1,126.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 46.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.