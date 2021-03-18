Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.06% of Lam Research worth $42,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $1,507,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,134,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,423 shares of company stock worth $16,904,207 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price target (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $553.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $181.38 and a 1-year high of $603.60. The company has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $545.78 and a 200-day moving average of $449.95.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

