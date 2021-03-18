Lambda (LAMB) Trading Up 62% Over Last 7 Days

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Lambda has a market cap of $110.80 million and $102.83 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lambda coin can now be bought for $0.0770 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Lambda has traded up 62% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00051505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00014705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $363.16 or 0.00629262 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00068399 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00024977 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Lambda Coin Profile

Lambda (LAMB) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,438,233,710 coins. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

