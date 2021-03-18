Lance Torgerson Sells 12,098 Shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 12,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $213,287.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,859 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $215,478.03.

On Monday, March 15th, Lance Torgerson sold 35,408 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $648,320.48.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,519 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $209,876.18.

On Monday, March 8th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,238 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $212,061.06.

On Friday, March 5th, Lance Torgerson sold 10,670 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $190,566.20.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Lance Torgerson sold 10,042 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $177,040.46.

On Monday, March 1st, Lance Torgerson sold 8,973 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $155,861.01.

On Thursday, February 25th, Lance Torgerson sold 23,262 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $450,584.94.

On Monday, February 22nd, Lance Torgerson sold 7,137 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $138,886.02.

On Friday, February 19th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,910 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $135,159.60.

Shares of NYSE CVEO traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.70. The stock had a trading volume of 48,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,613. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $238.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 4.02. Civeo Co. has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $20.67.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.33. Civeo had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Civeo Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Civeo during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 105,892 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Civeo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Civeo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

