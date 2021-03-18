Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $620.69

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 620.69 ($8.11) and traded as high as GBX 707.50 ($9.24). Land Securities Group shares last traded at GBX 687.50 ($8.98), with a volume of 1,706,694 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 703.60 ($9.19).

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.20. The company has a market capitalization of £5.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 646.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 620.69.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.06%.

About Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.