Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lands’ End had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 5.85%.

NASDAQ LE opened at $38.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 78.82 and a beta of 2.66. Lands’ End has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.90.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $727,051.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $798,760.88. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,227 shares of company stock worth $2,780,772. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LE shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

